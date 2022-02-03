Flood Advisory issued for multiple counties in West Virginia and Ohio

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has just issued an Areal Flood Advisory for portions of the Ohio Valley.

This includes Belmont, Harrison and Jefferson Counties in Ohio and Hancock, Brooke and Northern Ohio County in West Virginia.

This advisory is in effect until 7:00 a.m. EST on Friday.

Heavy rain and snowmelt has caused minor flooding in low lying regions of the following counties.

If you experience ponding on roadways, please turn around. Never drive through standing water.

An Areal Flood Warning was also issued earlier on Thursday. For that story, click here.