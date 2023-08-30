TAMPA, Fla. (WTRF) — While we in the Ohio Valley only hear about the Category 3 storm and its high wind speeds—Floridians are forced to see it for themselves.

Dave Dixon lives just south of where the hurricane made landfall on the Nature Coast—but his area wasn’t spared from Category 3-level force.

He says his friends near the bay already had their homes a foot underwater before high tide came in around 2:30 this afternoon.

As a surfer who’s watched the waves for decades, he says Idalia blew through with less wind than Hurricane Ian or Irma, and a lot more water.

Dixon’s area is on high land and was not ordered to be evacuated.

However, he says the last several years have not been kind to the Gulf Coast.

“I’ve lived here since off and on since ’84. And I don’t remember seeing this many tropical storms or hurricanes come through this area since the time I’ve lived here. So for the last seven years, it’s been quite a bit.” Dave Dixon, Tampa, FL resident

Dixon says residents of some of the barrier islands around him aren’t even allowed to leave—and are passing the time by surfing on the huge waves.