Ohio Highway Patrol urges you to be prepared for another round of wintry driving

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) First of all, they urge drivers to consider whether they really need to be out on the roads in a snow event.



Sgt. Brian Hawkins of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the best choice is to stay home, if it’s not imperative to go out.



He says drivers who do go out in the snow need to reduce their speed, and be mindful of the slippery conditions involved with snow, ice and slush.



He said surprisingly, the St. Clairsville post of the patrol had only one crash to respond to on Tuesday, but many instances of people getting stuck in driveways.



He also advised making sure your vehicle is equipped with good wiper blades, tires and windshield washer fluid.



He also advised having an emergency kit with a blanket in case you get stranded.