WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With temperatures outside reaching near 90s, it’s important to remember that the temperature inside of your parked car is around 20 degrees hotter – and it happens in a matter of minutes.

We whipped up a fun experiment to demonstrate what happens when all of these ingredients come together on a hot summer day.

It's a 🔥HOT🔥 one today!☀️🕶️🥵



With temperatures reaching the mid 90s, it's important to remember just how hot the inside of your car can get in a short amount of time!⏱️🌡️ Hot enough to bake a tray of chocolate chip cookies?🤔🍪



Find out tonight on @WTRF7News!🚗🍪🔥🌡️ pic.twitter.com/9b3aYK5g46 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) July 28, 2023

If you’ve stepped outside today, you probably feel like you are “baking” in that summer heat.

That’s not a joke either.

We did a sweet test to show just how hot the inside of a car can get – and how fast.

By placing a tray of cookie dough on the dashboard of a hot car in the sun, the temperatures were enough to bake fresh chocolate chip cookies over the course of just 5 hours.

In 90-degree temperatures, the inside of a car can reach nearly 130 degrees in 30 minutes.

Although it provides a sweet treat for us today, it would not be a sweet outcome if a person was left with our cookies for even just 10 minutes.

Stay aware, stay safe, and most importantly stay cool!