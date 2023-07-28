WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With temperatures outside reaching near 90s, it’s important to remember that the temperature inside of your parked car is around 20 degrees hotter – and it happens in a matter of minutes.
We whipped up a fun experiment to demonstrate what happens when all of these ingredients come together on a hot summer day.
If you’ve stepped outside today, you probably feel like you are “baking” in that summer heat.
That’s not a joke either.
We did a sweet test to show just how hot the inside of a car can get – and how fast.
By placing a tray of cookie dough on the dashboard of a hot car in the sun, the temperatures were enough to bake fresh chocolate chip cookies over the course of just 5 hours.
In 90-degree temperatures, the inside of a car can reach nearly 130 degrees in 30 minutes.
Although it provides a sweet treat for us today, it would not be a sweet outcome if a person was left with our cookies for even just 10 minutes.
Stay aware, stay safe, and most importantly stay cool!