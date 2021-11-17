Partial lunar eclipse to occur is this week in West Virginia

Wheeling, WV – Any stargazers or planetarium watchers out there? We could see a partial lunar eclipse here across the Ohio Valley early Friday morning.

A partial lunar eclipse is when the Earth moves in between the sun and a full moon. The one difference is they are not perfectly aligned. Part of the surface of the moon will move into the dark part of the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will last around six hours and two minutes and start around 1:02 AM Friday morning with the Penumbral Eclipse.

The maximum eclipse will take place at 4:02 AM with the moon closest to the center of the shadow

Looking at your forecast, we will likely have partly cloudy skies as we transition into Friday morning. This means that we should have a window to see some portion of the eclipse take place. Tune back for updated looks at your forecast.