Prepare for power outages when ice is in the forecast

(WTRF) – The prospect of ice rather than snow isn’t just bad for driving.

Ice on power lines can leave homes and businesses in the cold and in the dark.

AEP officials advise having an emergency kit on hand with flashlights, batteries, candles, matches and non-perishable food.

Their crews are already preparing to go out, and they’re enlisting the help of crews from other areas.

If your power goes out, they urge you to notify the power company.

You can call (800) 852-6942.

You can also download the AEP mobile app, free in the App Store.

Or report it online at Appalachianpower.com/outagemap.