Ready for winter? EMA officials say now is the time to prepare

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the seasons first snow flurries flying across the area last weekend, it’s perfect timing that Monday kicked off Winter Weather Awareness Week in the Mountain State.

Emergency management personnel across the state offer several safety tips that should be followed throughout the winter months.

They advise to make sure your car is well equipped with items like blankets, snacks, water and a first aid kit.

Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart explained that’s important because weather, especially in rural areas, can change in a matter of minutes.

One of the biggest things with winter weather is, it can come on very quickly A lot of time it might be two to five days down the road where the potential might be a major snow storm moving through, but we have snow squalls that can put down a quick half foot of snow and it’s very important to have these plans in place. Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director

Hart also said it’s extremely important for people with home medical equipment, including oxygen and home breathing treatments to plan for power outages.

He suggested not only making sure the equipment has plenty of battery power, but also planning for back up power for extended outages.