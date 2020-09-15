Record-Breaking Atlantic Hurricane Season Continues to Produce Storms

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season is from mid-August to late-October, which means most activity is typically seen now.

But in 2020, all things aren’t what they should.

We have already seen 20 Atlantic hurricanes so far this year and are about to finish up the 2020 Atlantic hurricane name list.

The lists consist of 21 names that are then assigned to the storms when they form.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been one for the record books, with 17 of them so far 20 named storms and hurricanes being the earliest named storms ever.

With a lot of time left in the season and plenty of activity in the Mid-Atlantic now, it is only a matter of time will we run out of names.

Now, what happens once we finish this list?

Well I hope you are good with your Greek.

Forecasters will go to the Greek alphabet after Tropical Storm Wilfred is named.

The records keep coming with the 2020 hurricane season because if this happens, it will be only the second time to use the Greek alphabet.

The first time was in 2005 where we saw 28 hurricanes, with the most notable being Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

