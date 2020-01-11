Residents enjoy record-breaking temps in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The weather was the talk of the town across Wheeling on Saturday.

It’s hard to imagine temperatures in the low 70’s during mid-January but many area residents tossed aside their winter coats and fled to the great outdoors.

Wheeling Park, in particular, appeared to be the “hot spot” for outdoor goers as 7News found several people on the golf course and walking their dog in spring-like weather.

Quinn turned nine-months-old. So, during the summertime, she wasn’t big enough to swing. So this, since it’s 70 degrees out, we decided to take advantage of that and let her swing for the very first time. Katie Todia, Bridgeport resident

We were going to go ice skating. But it’s pretty much swimming at this point, so. Seth Wallace, Wheeling resident

I’m playing with my friends. I’m just making new friends every day, enjoying it. Jameson Todia, Bridgeport resident

Skies stayed cloudy for most of the day and outdoor goers saw an occasional sprinkle, but for much of the afternoon, it was just warm with a light wind.

