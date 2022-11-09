PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh held a Skywarn spotter training session at Brooke High School on Wednesday.

The session was open to the public and trained individuals on various weather events and how to report information back to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Skywarn observers help NWS as they assist in issuing timely warnings based on real-time reports throughout the 36 counties that the Pittsburgh office is in charge of.

The NWS’s primary mission is to issue warnings to protect life and property.