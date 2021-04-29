Slight Risk for severe weather once again today

Wheeling, WV – The Storm Prediction Center has the Ohio Valley in a slight risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Rain showers will spread over the region this morning and then turn to an off/on shower by early afternoon. The best chance for any storms to develop will be around dinnertime as a cold front pushes into the region. Elevated dew points (making it feel muggy) and strong winds aloft could pop off a severe storm during this time.

The primary concerns with any potential storms will be localized flooding from poor urban drains, small hail, and gusty winds.

For an updated look at your forecast, click here.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey