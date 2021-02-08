Snowy roads mean ODOT crews are out in full force tonight

EASTERN OHIO (WTRF) — Roadways in eastern Ohio are quickly becoming covered with snow.

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 has 51 crews out tonight clearing roads.

District 11 serves Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties in eastern Ohio.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office states that there is no snow emergency level for roadways as of 11:00 p.m. Monday.

ODOT asks that motorists give crews room to work.

