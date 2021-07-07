Staying cool and energy efficient in the summer heat

(WTRF) – In this heat it’s tempting to just run the air conditioner on full blast, but American Electric Power (AEP) has a few tips to keep your home cool. Plus, it’ll also help keep that electric bill cost down.

Do it to help yourself and also do it to help your neighbor. Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager, AEP

It’s simple, but don’t use heat producing appliances in the hottest part of the day. So, that means save the baking in the oven or drying clothes for the early morning, or after the sun goes down.

You could also cover your windows with light-colored shades to avoid letting as much sun and heat in. Also make sure nothing is blocking your air vents keeping the cool air from getting into your home.

Install and use ceiling fans to circulate uh some cool air. Even if you have a central air system, it can help to keep the fan in the on position rather than on auto as that will help keep air in your home circulating. Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager, AEP

AEP also offers energy efficiency programs for its customers like the Home Performance Program and Low Income Weatherization Program. You can find details at takechargewv.com.

Or, customers can use the “AMP” program to create an average monthly payment plan to help avoid paying more in the summer and winter.

That means you pay roughly the same amount each month, so you know what to expect, which really makes managing your household budget much easier. Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager, AEP

Moray suggested downloading the Appalachian Power app onto your phone can help you track monthly usage during the hottest days of summer, and even the coldest days of winter that we’ll see in a few months.