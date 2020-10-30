The first time since WW2: Get a glimpse of the Halloween Blue Moon

Halloween night will not only be lit up by porch lights for trick or treaters, but also by a spooky blue moon.

The second of two full moons in a calendar month is called a blue moon, and this October we started with a harvest moon and will round off the month with a blue moon on Halloween.

The phrase “once in a blue moon” is quite literal this month.

The Ohio Valley has not seen a full moon on Halloween since 1944.

Portions of the Central and Pacific time zones were able to see the spooky moon back then.

This is such a rare occasion that we won’t see another full moon on Halloween until 2039.

According to the Farmer Almanac, a full moon appears on Halloween once every 18/19 years as it follows the Metonic cycle. The cycle itself is a period of 19 years used by the ancient Greek calendar for feasts.

As of now we will be able to witness the Blue Moon in the valley. The forecast is showing there will be mostly clear skies and moderate temperatures for Saturday.

Sunset will be around 6:20. P.M. so if you hear a werewolf cry, that’s why.