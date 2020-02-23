Warmer temps brings local residents outdoors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring and on Sunday, he surprised the Ohio Valley with warm temperatures.

Local residents took full advantage of the weather and headed outdoors to Wheeling Park.

Just to be out in the warm weather experiencing it. Maybe flip flops again shorts and tank tops and t-shirts, but right now, we are just excited to be outside instead of being cooped up in the house. Amanda Murphy, Marshall County resident

Murphy and most likely everyone else in the area are ready for warmer days. March 20 marks the official day for Spring.

