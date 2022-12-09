WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Just like the summer months, winter is a time that most people either can’t wait until it comes, or they can’t wait until it’s over.

But no matter which side you’re on, it’s good to understand the season before the thermometer really starts dropping.

7News reporter Colin Roose teamed with Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey to ask an expert about the upcoming weather to expect.

We all want to be prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and that starts with one of winter’s most bitter elements: the wind chill.

The reason the wind makes winter so much colder is that it takes away the air that naturally insulates your body. Whenever the wind starts to blow, it starts to destroy that thin protective layer of air that’s around your body, and that allows then heat to escape. So as heat starts to escape your body you feel cooler as a result. And that’s why if you’re around a fan or any kind of wind, your body gets colder. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

He shared the differences between weather advisories, watches, and warnings since it is difficult to remember. He says a “watch” means that conditions are favorable for something to happen. An “advisory” means a little snow will be hitting the ground, and a “warning” means it’s time to head to the grocery store to stock up.

Let’s say we have a winter weather advisory, well you might see an inch or two of snow. But if you see a winter weather warning, that means you’re probably going to have several inches of snow. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

Here in West Virginia we usually get green grass and sun for the holidays. Dr. Law says a December 25 with snow on the ground is an uncommon event at best here in our state.

I would say we range anywhere from about 10 percent of a chance to maybe as high as 40 percent in the mountains. So that means the majority of the state might have a white Christmas maybe one or two times per decade. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

It’s a disappointment to anyone who has dreams of a Hallmark holiday with Bing Crosby playing in the background. But don’t worry…more than likely, 2023 will still have a few days where we can sit on the couch with a blanket and watch the snowfall.