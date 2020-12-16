Wednesday 7-Day update

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Well the system is starting to form and makes its way closer to impacting us in the Ohio Valley. Most of the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio are in a winter weather advisory, meaning to take caution and there will be some hazards to deal with. The exception is Wetzel county, because they are in a winter storm warning, meaning there will be significant impacts. As of this morning, we are still expected to see the first flakes/wintry mix to fall in the late morning/early afternoon time frame (right around lunch). The system will produce measurable snow for the area with higher amount on the hilltops and ridges. The river valley may see more of a freezing rain/mix due to the influences of the Ohio River. Estimated snow totals will be around 3-6 inches by Thursday morning. The evening commute will be the most impacted by this event as wet, heavy snow will start falling around then. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s today. Winds could have an impact on travel as well, blowing from the east at 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: There could be a remnant snow shower or wintry mix that carries over into the early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s and we will stay cloudy.

FRIDAY: One week away from Christmas! Crazy to think how fast time is moving now. Weather wise, we look to clear out some with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: We could see some late afternoon/early evening rain showers as we head into the weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s if not low 40s. Overnight and into Sunday morning, the rain could switch to a wintry mix.

SUNDAY: As we head into the early hours of Sunday, there could be some wintry mix to begin the day but should end by lunch. Cloudy and seasonable weather is expected thereafter with temperatures in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey