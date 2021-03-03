Wednesday brings the warmest afternoon for the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: The saying of get out and enjoy the day will be in full force today! The warmest afternoon of the work week is on its way in (since we reached 58 early Monday morning, we will say warmest afternoon). Temperatures will be topping off in the low 50s and it will feel nice to have a Spring teaser today. Mostly sunny skies linger on as well. I expect the wall to wall sunshine to stick around into the afternoon until a few more clouds start to return to the area, ahead of a cold front that is expected to swing through later this afternoon/evening. One small negative about today are the winds will start to pick up, blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts of 25 possible. Break out the sunglasses for yet another good looking day. Overnight, clouds will build in as colder air will start to funnel into the Ohio Valley. Lows will be in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds in the skies compared to what we had for the beginning of the work week. A stray snowflake or rain drop is possible in the area, but widespread precip is not a concern. Colder air will stick around for the end of the work week thanks to the cold front that swept through late in the day Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds could partially clear out as we head into the afternoon as high pressure builds in.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the week. Temperature wise, we will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for your high. We will continue the dry spell into the weekend.

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds as the weekend moves in. Our high temperature will be in the lower 40s. A nice weekend to maybe start thinking about the garden and what to plant.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice once again with highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the start of the second week of March. We will see temperatures on a warming trend, topping off in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer than usual with highs in the upper 50s. A nice start to the second week of March.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey