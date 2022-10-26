Following a beautiful weekend and beginning to the week, we are quickly seeing things become a bit unpleasant.

Wednesday: Showers return to the Ohio Valley for the day tomorrow. Most of the activity will be for the early to mid morning hours with moderate showers and a couple pockets of heavy showers. Then as we move into the afternoon we have a chance for some drizzle. Otherwise mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50’s right around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Keeping our temperatures right around average at 60 degrees, with partly to mostly sunny skies. We will start of the early morning hours cloudy, then will see things clearing on out. SO by 10am skies will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Friday: Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny yet again for your Feel Good Friday. Skies will be pretty much covered, but it will be a very thin layers of clouds so we will still see plenty of sunshine poking on through. Expect to see our high temperatures in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Beautiful day for your Saturday! Mostly Sunny skies with our high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Sunshine starts to retreat for the end of the weekend and gloomy conditions return. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for your day on Sunday. We will see our high temperatures in the mid 60’s with a very slight chance for some spotty showers beginning around midnight into Monday morning.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy for your day Monday with a chance for some spotty showers. Expect to see our temperatures once again in the mid 60’s with showers on and off throughout the day.

Tuesday: Remaining mostly cloudy and keeping our temperatures around average. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some drizzle on and off throughout the day. Our high temperatures will be remaining in the mid to low 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick