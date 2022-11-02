Gloomy conditions began our November and we keep things a bit gloomy with dense fog to begin our Wednesday morning and day 2 of November

Wednesday: Fog starts our Wednesday morning. We’ll see it hanging around all through the morning until we get to about 10am. Then we will see it starting to mix and clear on out, so by the time we get to lunch time the fog will be out of the area. Otherwise, we will see a layer of high thin clouds that you will still see the sun poking on through. Some mid level clouds are possible but that’s for mainly south of I-70. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Sunshine returns for our day tomorrow and we see temperatures continuing to warm up. We could see some more fog in spots, but not as widespread as what we are seeing this morning. Sunshine prevails for the afternoon with our high temperatures sitting around 70 degrees.

Friday: Mostly Sunny for our day on Friday, but we will see the return of some clouds. This will be a layer of high thin cirrostratus clouds thanks to an advancing warm front. expect to see our high temperatures in the low 70’s.

Saturday: Starting off the weekend with some clouds and very warm temperatures. We start off the day already with some high thing clouds, but will increase our mid and low level clouds throughout the day. We could even see a couple spotty showers late Saturday evening into the overnight hours as well as early Sunday Morning. Expect to see our high temperatures in the mid 70’s for our first weekend of November.

Sunday: Our Sunday looks to start off gloomy, but we will filter in more sunshine throughout the day. Starting off the early morning with some spotty showers across the Ohio Valley. However as we progress throughout the day, we will start to lose that cloud cover. Expect our high temperatures to remain in the low 70’s.

Monday: Sunshine and above average temperatures kick off a new week. Mostly Sunny skies for your Monday with our High temperatures in the low 70’s.

Tuesday: Sunshine and above average temperatures continue for day 2 of the week. Mostly sunny skies yet again for your Tuesday, with our high temperatures sitting right around 70 degrees.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick