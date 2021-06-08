Vet Voices

We’re in store for a muggy Tuesday (and rest of the week)

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday:  Scattered showers with possible thunderstorms, especially in the second half of the day.  High of 83 and mostly cloudy.  The unpleasant humidity will be in place and last the next few days.

Wednesday:  Isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening.  High of 82.

Thursday:  Showers and thunderstorms picking up in the PM hours under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 81.

Friday:  Overcast skies and some lingering showers through the day.  High of 80.

Saturday:  Seeing a bit more sunshine popping into your forecast with a high of 81.  A stray shower is still possible.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 79.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 77.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter