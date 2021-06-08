We’re in store for a muggy Tuesday (and rest of the week)

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Scattered showers with possible thunderstorms, especially in the second half of the day. High of 83 and mostly cloudy. The unpleasant humidity will be in place and last the next few days.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High of 82.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms picking up in the PM hours under mostly cloudy skies. High of 81.

Friday: Overcast skies and some lingering showers through the day. High of 80.

Saturday: Seeing a bit more sunshine popping into your forecast with a high of 81. A stray shower is still possible.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 79.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 77.