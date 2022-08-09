Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon.

Flood alerts across the Ohio Valley

The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio.

The watch is set to expire at 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

What’s to come:



An extended look at precip chances for Tuesday evening.

A frontal boundary will stall along the border of PA/WV later today and stay overhead till Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely under a warm and muggy air-mass with plenty of atmospheric moisture to draw from.

Flash flooding concerns areas where multiple rounds of heavy rain can occur. Runoff to streams, creeks, and rivers could flood low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Never drive through flooded streets!