There have been reported outages in multiple areas of Ohio and West Virginia due to severe weather.
All reported outages are from AEP and AEP Ohio.
- Marshall County: 1,870 customers
- Ohio County: 102 customers
- Bloomingdale area: 1,435 customers
- Belmont County: 166 customers
