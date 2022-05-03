There have been reported outages in multiple areas of Ohio and West Virginia due to severe weather.

All reported outages are from AEP and AEP Ohio.

Marshall County: 1,870 customers

Ohio County: 102 customers

Bloomingdale area: 1,435 customers

Belmont County: 166 customers

If you want to check if your county is under a severe thunderstorm warning, click here

If you want to check if your county is under a tornado watch, click here.