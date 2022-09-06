Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – With the start of Meteorological Fall on September 1st, it makes everyone start to think about Fall Flannel Weather and cool crisp Friday Night Football. Although, that trend may be marked warmer than average thanks to the upper level air flow and cool air across the Western United States.

The Autumnal Equinox (Equal Day) marks the beginning of astronomical Fall, which is scheduled to take place on September 22. Meteorologists divides the seasons evenly into three months for weather and record keeping purposes. Meteorological Fall consists of September, October, and November.

What can we expect for Ohio and West Virginia for Fall?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its seasonal outlook and it is trending warmer and drier for the Ohio Valley itself.

Temperature:

3-month temperature outlook for the United States.

You may have heard of the term La Niña during the Winter months to indicate a warmer and wetter cold season. Well, impressively enough it is still in tact from its start back in 2020. A near three year La Niña is to blame for the forecast temperatures being above normal.

La Niña means the sea surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean near the equator are cooler than normal, which impacts global weather patterns in a specific way.

The bullseye for high confidence of above average temperatures lies across Colorado and into the New England States. The Ohio Valley is leaning towards above average temperatures.

Will there still be Fall weather, yes! Although if you are curious what maximum temperatures average for the Fall months in the Ohio Valley: we sit in the mid-60s for September, mid-50s for October, and lower 40s for November.

Precipitation:

3-month precipitation outlook for the United States.

The precipitation outlook is not as set in stone. Fluctuations and changes can always be made with hurricane season still in peak bloom.

Most of the Central portions of the U.S. are leaning towards below average rainfall. The two outliers being Florida and Washington. Areas along the East Coast and up north have an equal chance of seeing normal rainfall.

Ohio and West Virginia fall right within the equal chance and leaning below.

Average rainfall for the Ohio Valley during the Fall months are: 3.23″ for September, 2.75″ in October, and around 2.63″ for November.

The Atlantic Hurricane season could change the rain totals if a major hurricane moves onshore.

The beauty of the Ohio Valley is that we experience all the seasons and can expect great Fall Foliage as we head into the cooler months. Keep an eye on the sky and a jacket around as we head closer to the new season.