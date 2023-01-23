WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning.

The Setup:

A center of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will move onshore and travel through the KY/TN River Valley into the Ohio Valley come Wednesday morning.

Current look at CONUS radar with a low pressure system forming over the Gulf of Mexico.

This system will interact with colder air in our region Wednesday morning, leading to precip starting as snow. Heavy, wet snow can be expected as precip onsets thanks to moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

Predictor depicting the leading edge of snow moving into the Ohio Valley.

Areas north of I-70 have the best chance of accumulation for snow with colder air staying overhead for a longer period of time. 3″ – 5″ of snow is possible for areas north of Interstate 70. Along it, around 1″ – 3″ is most likely and farther south of Interstate 70 a trace to an inch.

Snow totals across the region.

Locally, higher amounts are possible on hilltops and ridges.

This is a dynamic system with southwesterly winds moving in. This could cause precip to changeover to sleet or freezing rain at some points during the morning hours.

A look at challenges within this dynamic weather system.

As we approach lunchtime, the southwesterly winds will overtake the region and warm temperatures to the mid-40s, changing any remnant precip to rain showers.

Predictor showing spotty rain showers into the afternoon.

Embedded within this system will likely be breezy winds as well.

Winds will blow sustained around 15-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph possible.

This is a developing weather system so stay with The StormTracker7 Weather Team on air, online, and on social media.

