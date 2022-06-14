The Ohio Valley is about to have a stretch of some dangerous heat.

The high temp Wednesday will be 94 but could feel as hot as 108 in some areas.

The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a SEVERE Excessive Heat Warning for Monroe and Wetzel County from 11 AM to 9 PM Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a heat advisory for Belmont, Brooke, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Marshall, Ohio counties from 11 AM to 9 PM Wednesday.

Those counties under a heat advisory will have temperatures feeling like 104.

If you can, stay out of the sun and check up and relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.