Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern panhandle, western PA, and Eastern OH. Counties include Hancock, Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey Counties

Winter Weather Advisory for the Tri-State Area

Accumulating snow fall out ahead of a wintery mix and afternoon rain showers is expect for our day tomorrow. Accumulations are a dusting to an Inch south of I-70, 1-2 inches along I-70, and 2-4″ inches North of I-70.

