West Virginia braces for the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

Wheeling, WV – We have been rain-plagued to being the week and it will only get worse as we head into Wednesday.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred have their sights set for the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio tomorrow with additional rainfall expected. The added rain could pose a threat to flooding.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the Florida Panhandle at 3:15 EDT yesterday. It will continue to move inland throughout the Tennessee River Valley and end up in the Ohio Valley as early as tomorrow morning.

On Monday, Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a State of Preparedness

Heavier bands of rain are forecast in our area that could lead to some flooding concerns. With the ground already being saturated, streams and creek banks could overflow and spill onto the low-lying roads.

Weather models are estimating anywhere from 1-3″ of rain possible through tomorrow evening from this system with a locally higher amount possible.

If you encounter flooded streets/roadways, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

It is not worth the risk of driving through a flooded street since you do not know how deep the water really is.

You can of course trust the StormTracker7 weather team to monitor this situation and provide updated