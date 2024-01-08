CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the potential for severe weather beginning in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Gov. Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia.

The State of Preparedness will be posted on the Governor’s website tomorrow morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather watch, warning, or advisory for all 55 West Virginia counties, which include high wind warnings, winter weather advisories, and flood watches, which have the potential to cause power outages and flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong system will track northwest of West Virginia on Tuesday bringing mainly rain to the region. Slick conditions are possible Tuesday morning in the mountains, as precipitation there initially begins as a wintry mix amid very gusty winds, then transitions to rain, with locally heavy rain possible thereafter. Some water issues may occur, particularly across the mountains given melting snowpack. Power outages are also possible due to the high winds.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

For the latest updates on severe weather, citizens are encouraged to monitor local forecasts, follow instructions from emergency management officials, and have a way to receive weather alerts, especially after dark.

Check National Weather Service Watches, Warnings or Advisories for all areas of West Virginia here:

National Weather Service Charleston

National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington (Eastern Panhandle)

National Weather Service Blacksburg (Southeast WV)

National Weather Service Pittsburgh (Northern Panhandle)