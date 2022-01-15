West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under a Winter Storm Warning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the surrounding area.

This goes into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday.

This means take action and be alert of changing weather patterns as we head into Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Snow accumulations will range from 5″- 9″ with locally higher amounts possible. Precipitation will likely start as sleet or freezing rain with a change over to all snow early Monday morning.

Travel will become slick and hazardous on bridges and overpasses. Travel Sunday night through Monday morning could be dangerous. Please be careful if you must go out. If so, make sure you have a winter weather kit in your car as well as leave with additional time and expect road delays.

For an updated look at this winter system, please click here.