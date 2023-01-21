WHEELING, W. VA. (WTRF) – It’s time to plan accordingly for the next work week! With the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh already issuing Winter Weather Advisories for much of Central Pennsylvania, as well as eastern West Virginia.



Rain and snow will likely makes its way to the Ohio Valley late morning Sunday into Monday.

Predictor Snow Total Model Estimates

RAIN & SNOW

Currently, models indicate that precipitation will begin Sunday late morning and early afternoon, first as snow flurries quickly transitioning to primarily rain with temperatures too warm at the surface for snow.

Model Estimates of Radar Indicated Rain

SNOWFALL TIMES & AMOUNTS

Late Sunday night as temperatures begin to fall, mixed precipitation is expected for much of the panhandle while snow is likely for central Ohio and eastern West Virginia, along the Allegheny Mountains.

Model Estimates of Radar Indicated Snow

Snow will be the primary precipitation as we head into the early morning hours of our Monday with slightly less than an inch of snow accumulation expected for the panhandle and 1-2 inches expected towards central Ohio and Columbus, as well as eastern West Virginia into central PA.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi