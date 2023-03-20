Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state of West Virginia’s statewide tornado drill is set for Wednesday, March 22 at 11:00 am.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There were 3 confirmed tornadoes in the Mountain State for 2022, according to the National Weather Service. It is important to have a plan in place before this hazardous weather strikes.

West Virginia’s statewide tornado drill is set for Wednesday, March 22nd at 11:00 AM

At this point, local communities can participate in a statewide drill and test their emergency and shelter plans.

Know The Difference

It is vital to know the difference between a Tornado Watch vs. a Tornado Warning.

First off, a warning is worse than a watch!

The difference between a Tornado Watch vs a Tornado Warning.

A watch means that the ingredients are in place for a tornado to form.

A warning means the ingredients were put together to create a tornado.

It is also vital to know where to go and what to do when a tornado warning has been issued.

Surround yourself with the most interior wall space and get to the lowest lying area of your house, apartment, or place where you are located.

Also, have a way to stay alert and aware of weather events. Have emergency alerts turned on within your cell phone settings, have a way to receive broadcast/radio communications, and have a way to stay connected with your family.