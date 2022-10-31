Following a beautiful warm and sunny weekend, we are seeing things a bit gloomy and wet as we begin a new week.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy for our day today, with some scattered showers mainly for the morning hours. Spotty showers and some drizzle are possible for the afternoon as well as the evening. Expect to see high temperatures remain in the mid to low 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy for your Tuesday. Some on and off drizzle is possible as well mainly for the morning hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 60’s again.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with clearing skies for the middle of the week. Counties north of I-70 will see more sunshine than clouds, while south of I-70 will see more clouds than sun.

Thursday: Sunshine dominates the Ohio Valley for your day on Thursday. Sunny skies with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and warm for your Feel Good Friday. Expect to see increasing cloud cover for your day. Starting off the morning with some sunshine, then cloudy skies by the time we make it to dinner.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine for the beginning of the weekend. Expect to see high temperatures in the low 70’s.

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sunshine for the end of the weekend. We will continue to see our high temperatures in the mid to low 70’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick