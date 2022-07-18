Monday: Showers continue for the day today, a couple rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as well. Temperatures remain warm, but slightly below average sitting in the upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Clearing out for your day tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies, so a mix of clouds and sun. But expect to see temperatures on the rise with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Remaining partly cloudy for your Wednesday. Feeling pretty hot and sticky. Highs in the lower 90’s with a couple showers possible late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Thursday:Temperatures back down to normal for your Thursday. Highs in the mid 80’s under partly cloudy skies. A couple stray thunder showers are possibly.

Friday: Looking Beautiful for your Friday, but back to hot. Mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper 80’s.

Saturday: Chance for rain returns as we move into the weekend. A couple spotty PM T-storms are possible but other wise partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Rain chances stick around for your Sunday. On and off thunder showers throughout the day with highs in the mid 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick