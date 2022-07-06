Wet, rainy, and stormy weather continues across the Ohio Valley for your Wednesday. We had some showers and thunderstorms roll through the later morning hours yesterday and seeing more showers and storms for the early morning hours today.

WEDNESDAY: Thunder showers likely for the day today. This will help keep temperatures right around normal in the lower 80’s but will make things feel pretty uncomfortable and sticky when it is not raining.

THURSDAY: Likely chance for thunder showers continues into the day tomorrow. Temperatures remain in the lower 80’s and then humidity will remain on the high end.

FRIDAY: Chance for a couple of thunder showers for your day on Friday. Otherwise mostly cloudy with temperatures below average in the upper 70’s.

SATURDAY: Below average temperatures continue into the weekend. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s for your day on Saturday.

SUNDAY: Remaining beautiful for the second half of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine under sunny skies and highs at normal in the lower 80’s for your Sunday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny for your Monday with temperatures slightly on the rise in the mid 80’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy for Tuesday, temperatures in the low 80’s with the chance for a couple of showers.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick