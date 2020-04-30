Lighter rain showers continue Thursday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Overcast with lighter scattered rain showers most of the day, Highs 58-61.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a stray shower, Lows 43-46.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with few showers, still cool, Highs 57-60.
SATURDAY: Much nicer and dry with sunshine, warmer, Highs 67-70.
SUNDAY: Some sun early then cloudy with showers/thunder, Highs 71-74.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a nice day, Highs 63-66.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mainly dry, Highs 59-62.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a shower, Highs 60-62.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman