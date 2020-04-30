Lighter rain showers continue Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Warming up with PM rain likely, stray thunderstorm and windy, Highs 73-76.TONIGHT: Still mild with cloudy skies and rain, Lows 50-53.THURSDAY: Overcast with continued rain showers off and on, Highs 60-64.FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain still likely, quite a bit cooler, Highs 55-58.SATURDAY: Much nicer and dry with sunshine, warmer, Highs 66-69.SUNDAY: Some sun early then cloudy with showers/thunder, Highs 70-72.MONDAY: Broken clouds with a shower or two, Highs 63-65.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mainly dry, Highs near 60.