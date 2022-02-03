What schools could be closed in West Virginia and Ohio on Friday?

Countless schools have already announced delays and closures for today, and that will likely carry over into tomorrow as well.

The combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will make driving treacherous Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

This will likely result in most if not all schools in our region being canceled or at least delayed on Friday.

We are predicting that there will be closures in every county in our area, as the storm will affect all of us.

For tomorrow morning, we will still be under a Winter Storm Warning until 10am.

Stay off the roads if possible, and stay safe.

