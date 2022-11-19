SUNDAY: Clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be westerly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 29 degrees and the low will be 22 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. Winds begin to slow down towards the end of our day Monday returning to normal Tuesday. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees and the low will be 27 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 48 degrees and the low will be 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 50 degrees, and the low will be 31 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the morning than becoming mostly cloudy with PM Showers. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 54 degrees, and the low will be 41 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain showers. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees, and the low will be 36 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with Rain & snow showers. Snow will be most impactful in the early morning & late-night hours when temperatures are around the freezing level. Winds will be from the southwesterly 10-15mph gusting up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 42 degrees, and the low will be 33 degrees.