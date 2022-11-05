SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with spotty showers through the morning. Winds will be south westerly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 72°F and the low will be 49°F.

MONDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be northwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 66°F and the low will be 40°F.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 60°F and the low will be 40°F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 67 F, and the low will be 44°F.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 68°F, and the low will be 52°F.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be from the west at 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 62°F, and the low will be 37°F.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with evening showers. Winds will be from the west 05-10 mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45°F, and the low will be 29°F.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi