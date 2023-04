Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The short answer is, very nice!

A preview of Easter Weekend across the Ohio Valley.

A few pockets of clouds are expected as we head into Saturday with broad high pressure clearing out all of the skies for our Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Morning temperatures Sunday will be chilly however, dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

Morning temperatures on Easter.

So if you have plans for an Easter egg hunt, just have a jacket for the kids as they step out the door with their baskets.