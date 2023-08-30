WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you heading up to State College, PA this Saturday to watch West Virginia take on Penn State? Well you will probably want to know what the weather will be before you make the trip up?

The overall weekend will be gorgeous! Near crystal clear skies from start to finish thanks to broad high pressure overhead. Have the sunblock if you are making the three plus hour drive up to the game.

Regional Predictor featuring clear skies across the area into Saturday.

In terms of temperatures, it will get to the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon hours. If you plan to tailgate, have the looser fitting clothing around and then bring a light jacket into the game.

Gameday forecast across State College, PA for Saturday’s game.

Kickoff for WVU and Penn State is slated for 7:30 PM.