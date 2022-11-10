FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be southerly at 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 68°F, and the low will be 43°F.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with Spotty PM showers. Winds will be from the west 10-15mph gusting up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45°F, and the low will be 33°F.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40°F and the low will be 27°F.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43°F and the low will be 28°F.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43°F and the low will be 32°F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 44 F, and the low will be 27°F.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43°F, and the low will be 27°F.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi