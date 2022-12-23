WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s 30 degrees below freezing and we’re one day out from Christmas weekend.

In an ideal world, no one would need to go outside for any reason.

But we have people we rely on to work out in the cold for us…and today the risk of exposure for them is at its highest.

Dr. C. Clark Milton at Wheeling Hospital says the wind and the cold on top of this week’s rain is a setup for injuries.

Without proper layers, we’re looking at a 15- to 30-minute window before frostbite symptoms set in.

Unfortunately, he says many of us overestimate our tolerance until it’s too late.

Most of the time, it’s extremities. Digits, hands, feet, but we also have injuries to the nose, the chin and the ears…Cold-related injuries are all about prevention. And unfortunately we don’t think it’s going to affect us, and it can happen rapidly. Dr. C. Clark Milton, Medical Director, Corporate Health at Wheeling Hospital

And we’ve all heard it, but it’s worth repeating every winter.

It’s a good time to knock on your neighbors’ door to see how they’re doing, especially if they’re homebound.

Even though we’re headed into a weekend of celebration, Dr. Milton says avoiding alcohol is smart if you need to go outside.

Not only does it impair your better judgment…but that glass of brandy will make your brain think your warm when your body isn’t.