Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board?

The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need to take notice of overnight lows.

Morning temperatures for the upcoming work-week.

On average the Ohio Valley typically experiences temperatures at or below 32 degrees after the first of October.

First freeze dates based on climatology firsts.

The Northern Panhandle typically experiences its first frost/freeze around October 1st to the 10th.

Eastern Ohio is typically a week and half after that, with dates of October 10th to the 20th.

The weather headlines themselves (Frost Advisory, Freeze Watch, and Freeze Warning) are issued by the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh in coordination with the Department of Agriculture to determine when the growing season is still active or not.

Once the season is deemed to be done and harvest has occurred, the weather headlines above would be discontinued.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will keep you updated and alert you ahead of time when we could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark as we head into October.



