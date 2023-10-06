WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Welcome Fall-Feeling vibes and cooler weather to the Ohio Valley.

Although with that comes the return of cooler weather and near freezing temperatures as we head into October/November.

Cool and crisp mornings are set to return as we head into October, with one familiar trait on farmers’ radars. When is the first frost? First, let’s discuss the difference between frost and a hard freeze.

The Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio typically experiences its first freeze during October 10 – 20.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Glossary, a Frost Advisory is issued during the growing season when widespread frost is expected over a large area with surface temperatures in the mid 30s.

A Freeze Warning (also from the NWS Glossary) is issued during the growing season when surface temperatures drop below the freezing mark over a large area for an extended period of time.

Both of the weather headlines are in continuation with the growing season, which varies to end during mid/late October. After the NWS indicates the growing season has ended, they will no longer issue these headlines.