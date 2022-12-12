MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40 degrees and the low will be 27 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be east northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 44 degrees and the low will be 28 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with overnight scattered showers. Winds will be east southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43 degrees, and the low will be 38 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be south southeasterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43 degrees, and the low will be 34 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain snow mix in the morning. Temperatures will be too warm to support snow throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40 degrees, and the low will be 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 33 degrees, and the low will be 24 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be west southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 31 degrees and the low will be 25 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi



