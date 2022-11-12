SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, filtering in just a bit of sunshine to end the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees and the low will be 31 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a spotty shower in the evening. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 44 degrees and the low will be 37 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with spotty AM showers. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41 F, and the low will be 31°F.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 37 degrees, and the low will be 27 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 37 degrees, and the low will be 21 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwesterly 05-10mph gusting up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 37 degrees, and the low will be 23 degrees.