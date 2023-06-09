WHEELING, W.Va.. (WTRF) – When will the smoke clear out? That is the question everyone is asking.

The good news is, within the weekend we will see rainfall (finally) and an end to the smoky/hazy skies.

Smoke levels into the early stages of Saturday will be light in density, meaning our air quality will sit within the moderate levels. This is an acceptable level to be outdoors.

Smoke clears out thanks to a shift in the upper air pattern.

Upper air pattern features a shift in flow into Sunday morning.

Once our air pattern shifts to a westerly flow, we will clear out the wildfire smoke at the surface and upper levels of the atmosphere.

This will provide better air quality to the Ohio Valley and give the skies their bright blue appearance again.