Widespread precipitation returns to end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a tale of two halves across the Ohio Valley today. We woke up to plentiful sunshine and blue skies. The cherry on top was the addition to very mild temps. In the sun, you really didn’t need a jacket. A shift in winds brought in this mild air and another shift will bring it back out. The second half of the day was a bit of a different story. Clouds moved in across the board with a few pockets of brief rain around 3 PM. This was a fast moving upper-level disturbance and it cleared out of the area before dinner. Temperatures today maxed out in the upper 40s to low 50s for some. A return of rain showers is possible in the late evening hours tonight with a transition to snow flurries by the AM hours tomorrow. Overnight low will dip down into the mid to low 30s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley starting today. A few rounds of patchy snow flurries with very little to no accumulation is possible in the late morning and early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. A temperature coaster of hills and ruts is expected into the weekend even. We continue to see precip chances from this system into Saturday. Breezy conditions will likely make it feel colder.

FRIDAY: Overcast and grey with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. A switch over to a wintry mix is possible through Saturday morning. Snow accumulation will be minimal. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will likely be breezy.

SATURDAY: A changeover to a wintry mix is expected as we head into the weekend. We will see a combination of snow and rain moving in. Still, plenty of details that need fine-tuned this far out. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees with falling temps into the afternoon as colder air funnels in.

SUNDAY: Calmer weather compared to Saturday. Mainly cloudy with a few rays of sun possible. High temperatures will return to the chilly side, maxing out in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Valentine’s Day – Mainly cloudy for the new week. Yes, again. A round or two of snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be around the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as temperatures stay in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers could return for the back half of our Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey