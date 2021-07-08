Widespread rain showers move into the region this afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Areas of clouds and rain showers will start to overtake the Ohio Valley as we near the end of the work-week. We will see a steady soaking rain at times, but flash flooding should not be an issue. This morning we could start to see some areas of fog developing thanks to the rain showers that moved in yesterday afternoon and evening. Current temperatures are sitting in the upper 60s as well as our dew point temperatures. We will also start to see some scattered showers swinging in ahead of the cold front that will move through this evening. Rain activity will start to pick up around lunchtime and then will be scattered as we head further along today. We could see an occasional thunderstorm in the afternoon as well. Expect anywhere from a quarter to a half-inch of rain in most spots with locally higher amounts possible. The muggy air unfortunately looks to stay here at least until the weekend, so we will deal with that yet again. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. The slow-moving cold front will pass by later this evening with scattered showers still around. Overnight low temps will be in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: From Friday into the weekend, we will sit with chances for rain showers. Best chances for rain will be in the morning hours for your Friday with the ladder half of the day possibly seeing some sunshine. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will start to notice a slight change in the mugginess. Rain activity looks to return as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY: As we head into the weekend, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures maxing out in the lower 80s. A few rain showers could develop in the area as well, anytime from the morning through the evening. However, the day will not be a complete washout. There will be times that you can be outside and most of the Ohio Valley will remain dry.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and gloomy as we head into the end of the weekend. A few rain showers are possible with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the first half of July. We will max out thermometers in the lower 80s with a chance for some rain showers to develop in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Same idea we have for Monday is likely for Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies early, then rain chances could develop later in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the mid point of the new work-week. Rain showers could develop in the afternoon with temps sitting in the mid 80s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey